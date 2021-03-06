Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.43 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $498.77 million and $40.43 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00761447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

