Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.5% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,266,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.