Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,589,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,689,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

