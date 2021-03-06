Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Tesla comprises about 2.1% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 426.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after buying an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $23.49 on Friday, hitting $597.95. 89,396,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,074,328. The company has a market capitalization of $573.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $798.21 and its 200 day moving average is $582.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

