ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $50,623.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.00 or 1.00075400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00081312 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003521 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.