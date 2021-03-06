Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $280,701.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.74 or 0.00462575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00464851 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

