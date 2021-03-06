Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00010771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $13.40 million and $198,704.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

