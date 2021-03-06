OG Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $7.48 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $20.21 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token token can now be purchased for $5.87 or 0.00012001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.00463366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.29 or 0.00468710 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

