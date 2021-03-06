Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:OIBRQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 10,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.38. OI has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

