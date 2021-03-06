OKB Price Hits $17.00 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for $17.00 or 0.00034989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $239.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00767599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043970 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

