OKCash (OK) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $5,401.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,743.94 or 1.00232528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00080040 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,587,100 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.