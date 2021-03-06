Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.