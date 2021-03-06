Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,695 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Olin worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE OLN opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

