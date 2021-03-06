Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

