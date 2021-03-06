Omnitude (ECOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $805,941.19 and $1.58 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00763567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043360 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.