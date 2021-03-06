OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 28th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,857.0 days.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$49.82 on Friday. 247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.03. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

