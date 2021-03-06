Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ONCT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 1,810,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,033. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

