OneLedger (OLT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $3.21 million and $562,710.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00771608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043389 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,132,639 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

