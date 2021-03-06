ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after buying an additional 535,699 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,097,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 270,929 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

