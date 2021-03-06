OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Cap Tops $3.04 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $622,113.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.76 or 0.00764159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043455 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

