Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Hits $833.83 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $833.83 million and $455.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00282057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013193 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.