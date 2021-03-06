Ontology Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $853.05 million and $382.27 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00292763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013035 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

