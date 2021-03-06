OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 28th total of 82,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 147,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $157.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.62.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

