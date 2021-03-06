Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Tops $1.52 on Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $3.00 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00764765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

