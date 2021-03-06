Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.94 million and $37,047.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00762614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

