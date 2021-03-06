Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $70,698.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00007064 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

