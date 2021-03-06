Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

OPRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. Opera has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opera by 157.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

