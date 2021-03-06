Opium (OPIUM) Market Capitalization Hits $31.87 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.66 or 0.00015407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $31.87 million and approximately $476,766.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00077407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.56 or 0.00461802 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

