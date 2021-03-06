OptionRoom Price Tops $2.27 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004554 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00460579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00068552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00077443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00083376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00461923 BTC.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

