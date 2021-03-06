Opus (OPT) Market Cap Hits $229,531.05

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $229,531.05 and approximately $33.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00779132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

