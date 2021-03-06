Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 30,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 7,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.