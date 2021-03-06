Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

