Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Orange stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 622,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

