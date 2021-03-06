Orbs Market Cap Reaches $75.67 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $75.67 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.52 or 0.00759959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.