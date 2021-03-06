Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $174.47 million and $16.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00758273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

