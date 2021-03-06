Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 27,041 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 19.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 170.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

