Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

