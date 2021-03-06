Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 686.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.