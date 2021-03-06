Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,885 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 276.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE AGO opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

