Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 94,010 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,010 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 597,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

