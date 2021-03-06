OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,017,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,331,043. The firm has a market cap of $622.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.