Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ONVO traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Organovo worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

