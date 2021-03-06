Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Position Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,471 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Origin Bancorp worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

