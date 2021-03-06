Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $65,507.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00461145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00068150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.00462175 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,889,553 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

