Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $965,880.95 and $2.83 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

