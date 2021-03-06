Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0032 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $949,522.75 and $3.26 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

