Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 28th total of 850,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 956,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 544,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

