Orion Protocol (ORN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.83 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $16.11 or 0.00033881 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $330.64 million and approximately $37.83 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00068504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.00460603 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

