Orion Protocol Price Up 43.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $336.03 million and $24.33 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $16.37 or 0.00033097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

