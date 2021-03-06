OST (OST) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.10 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. OST has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and $1.10 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00752528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042750 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.